SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.17. 11,842,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 55,719,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

