Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of SLDB opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $502.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at $37,789,470.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at $37,789,470.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430 in the last 90 days. 19.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

