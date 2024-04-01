SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 28,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 385,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

SOS Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SOS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

