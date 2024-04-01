SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 22.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

