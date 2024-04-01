SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,489,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,258,819 shares.The stock last traded at $41.84 and had previously closed at $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

