SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,489,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,258,819 shares.The stock last traded at $41.84 and had previously closed at $41.80.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
