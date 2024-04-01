SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,472. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3065 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

