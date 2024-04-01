SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 139,583 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,983. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.