SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Raised by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.4% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 2,904,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after buying an additional 658,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,414. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0883 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

