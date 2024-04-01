SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.20. 176,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.