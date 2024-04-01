Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 396.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 691,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,996. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.