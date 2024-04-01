Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $260.28. The stock had a trading volume of 504,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,284. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $366.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

