Sprinklr’s (CXM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

