SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SSE Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About SSE
