SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

