STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STAA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $38.89. 136,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.85. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 169,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,212. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

