STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 13,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

