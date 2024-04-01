Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMP

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $735.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.60. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.