Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Stem has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Buzby bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stem news, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,320.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 768,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 524,467 shares worth $1,215,826. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.