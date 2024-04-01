Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. 60,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 77,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 price target on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

Steppe Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$72.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Articles

