Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. 60,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 77,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 price target on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Report on STGO
Steppe Gold Price Performance
Steppe Gold Company Profile
Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steppe Gold
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.