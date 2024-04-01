Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells $2,195,600.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 271,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,001. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

