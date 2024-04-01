Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

