Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 32,295 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 467% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,696 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.77. 1,396,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

