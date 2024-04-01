Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Guess? Call Options (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,913 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 345% compared to the typical volume of 2,450 call options.

GES traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $23,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Guess? by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 824,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Guess? by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Guess? by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,335,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

