StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

