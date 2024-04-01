StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.23 on Friday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

