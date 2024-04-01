StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
