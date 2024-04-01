StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

