StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
