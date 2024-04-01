StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.