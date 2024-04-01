StockNews.com Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

