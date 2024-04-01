StockNews.com Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

NYSE:FMC opened at $63.70 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FMC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FMC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

