StockNews.com Lowers MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.