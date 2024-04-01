StockNews.com Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ STKS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, insider David Kanen purchased 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,731.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.