StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 841.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 166,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

