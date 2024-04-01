StockNews.com Upgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.8 %

IART opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.