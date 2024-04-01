Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells $67,663.20 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jonathan Allan sold 2,349 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $14,328.90.

NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.49. 1,450,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,573. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $624.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

