StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.32. 2,106,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,851. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

