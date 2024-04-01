StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAVA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $113,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. 23,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,117. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $523.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

