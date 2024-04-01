StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,811,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

