StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 991 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.73. The company had a trading volume of 979,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,412. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.52 and a 200 day moving average of $340.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

