StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.78. 482,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.62 and its 200-day moving average is $306.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.