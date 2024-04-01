StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 10.4% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254,025 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.90. 977,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,542. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.