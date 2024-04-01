Stratis Price Down 90.9% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $13.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 90.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.82 or 0.05097625 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00075506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00026484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

