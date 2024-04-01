Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SU opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,619,140,000 after acquiring an additional 155,343 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after buying an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

