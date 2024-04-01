Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.46.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$49.99 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.