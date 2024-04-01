Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.60

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.60 and last traded at C$50.50, with a volume of 1200615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.04.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

