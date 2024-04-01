Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 6.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.75. 2,415,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,188,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 232,740 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

