SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

STKL stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 67.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

