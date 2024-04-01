Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) and Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nubia Brand International has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunworks and Nubia Brand International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nubia Brand International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $1.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,900.00%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Nubia Brand International.

This table compares Sunworks and Nubia Brand International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -40.36% -127.97% -62.61% Nubia Brand International N/A -18.38% 1.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Nubia Brand International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and Nubia Brand International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $154.86 million 0.02 -$28.21 million ($1.56) -0.04 Nubia Brand International N/A N/A $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Nubia Brand International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Summary

Nubia Brand International beats Sunworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

