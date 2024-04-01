Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 205.85% from the company’s previous close.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

SRFM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. 141,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Surf Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRFM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

