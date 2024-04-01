Surrozen (SRZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Surrozen Trading Down 35.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 221,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Surrozen by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

