Surrozen (SRZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Surrozen Stock Down 35.7 %

NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. 222,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.