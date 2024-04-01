Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 228959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

